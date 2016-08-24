Church Hill EMS to employees: ‘We’re out of business’

It was devastating news on two levels.

About 47 employees, many of whom have worked at Church Hill EMS for more than a decade, are out of work. And the ambulance company that served eastern Hawkins County for more than two decades is no longer in operation.

Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Gary Murrell said that as of Tuesday night the Rogersville-based Hawkins County EMS was covering the CHEMS territory, with Sullivan County EMS on standby to assist if needed.

