Fire destroys empty Johnson City home

Four different local fire stations — Watauga, Central, Johnson City and Gray — responded to a structure engulfed in flame at about 8:30 Tuesday. Watauga Assistant Fire Chief Keith LaFleur said he could see the smoke long before arriving on scene, and arrived to find the building swallowed by the fire.

“It was a pretty intense fire when we got here,” he said.

He said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

The residence rests right on the edge of city limits, which is why so many stations responded. And with at least 20 firefighters on the scene, LaFleur said that’s part of the reason the fire could be handled so quickly.

A woman who identified herself as the property owner, and who didn’t wish to be named, said the building was a modified mobile home that she had planned on selling soon. She added that no one had lived in the home for more than four years, and no utilities were connected at the time of the fire.

She said she wasn’t sure what could have caused the fire.

LaFleur said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story listed the address of the mobile home as 206 Furnace Road.

