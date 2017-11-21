Ready, set, shop! Shopping holidays just around the corner

And seven years ago, Small Business Saturday joined the mix.

The “shopping holidays” kick off the start of the season for many shoppers who are in a hustle to gather gifts for family and friends. Thursday evening through Sunday, shoppers will be scouting the aisles and online for the best deals for the holidays.

Small Business Saturday, established in 2010, turns attention toward the mom-and-pop shops and the local economy. Downtown Johnson City businesses have teamed up to extend operating hours to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the day. Restaurants have thrown in with retailers with discounts, and retailers will be offering a limited supply of canvas bags for the day.

“Small Business Saturday is a great way for us to kick off the holiday season of shopping, dining out, and meeting with friends” Downtown Development Manager Dianna Cantler said. “But it’s just an introduction. The idea is to get people to think local first throughout the year, not just on Small Business Saturday.”

“Black Friday” has expanded into Thanksgiving Day itself. And for many merchants, well beyond.

Best Buy spends most of the year gearing up for Black Friday, according to general manager Ed Zabel. While the store and its employees have other busy shopping days throughout the year — like tax-free weekend — they pale in comparison to Black Friday, as every section of the store is full of customers looking for good bargains.

Throughout the years, Zabel said shoppers have begun camping outside the store as early as Wednesday to get doorbuster deals. This year, Zabel said he thinks televisions will be hot sellers, as well as home assistance systems.

“I’m pretty confident it’ll be a fast and easy time for everyone involved,” Zabel said.

Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and stay open until 1 a.m. Friday, and close down for a few hours before opening from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. These hours help employees reload and restock the store.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.