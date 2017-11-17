GOP closer to big win with House tax vote; Senate unclear

House lawmakers approved a $1.5 trillion overhaul of business and personal income taxes Thursday on a mostly party-line vote.

But thorny problems in the Senate await the GOP effort to overhaul the tax code.

A similar measure has received a politically awkward verdict from nonpartisan congressional analysts. They say it would eventually produce higher taxes for low- and middle-income earners while delivering deep reductions for those better off.

The Senate bill was approved late Thursday by the Finance Committee and sent to the full Senate. Its repeal of the requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance would add revenue but also result in millions more uninsured.