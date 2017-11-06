Mountain States, Appalachian Community Federal honored by FTDD

Each year, the District recognizes organizations and individuals who have been integral partners with the Development District during the past year. This year’s recipients were Mountain States Health Alliance, WJHL NewsChannel 11 and Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union.

MSHA and WJHL were honored for their invaluable contributions to CareerQuest. Held in March, CareerQuest was attended by more than 5,000 students and was designed to introduce students to various sectors of the workforce. Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union was honored for its partnership with the Development District in hosting a variety of regional meetings as well as providing financial counseling to elderly clients who are served by First Tennessee Development District.

The First Tennessee Development District is one of nine regional organizations in the state carrying out general and comprehensive planning and development activities for local governments. This voluntary association of governments is committed to improving the quality of life in Northeast Tennessee.

For information, visit www.ftdd.org, email tcross@ftdd.org or call 423-928-0224.