First Tennessee Bank named top bank in state

Money’s annual list zeroes in on banks with no (or easily waived) monthly fees, low or no ATM fees, and above-average interest. Other factors included J.D. Power customer service ratings, geographic reach within a state, and mobile app ratings in the iTunes and Google Play stores.

Money evaluated the largest 90 brick-and-mortar banks, 50 credit unions, and 15 online banks in the U.S. as identified by bank consultancy firm Novantas. Bankrate.com collected data on fees, interest rates, and account requirements for checking and savings accounts, and that data was used to compare more than 800 accounts and 18,000 data points.

This year’s focus on the best bank in every state reflects customers’ need for both digital banking capabilities and at least occasional access to physical locations and human help.

To see the full list, visit http://ti.me/2l9YeAi.