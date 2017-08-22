Monster Powerball prize draws new players

The jackpot soared to $700 million as of Tuesday afternoon, with cash value estimated at $443.3 million. Any winners in Wednesday’s drawing could join the list of 69 Tennesseans to take home a $1 million or more prize.

At Tri City Wholesale Tobacco on 2518 S. Roan St., cashier Jacqualine Murcia said that she’d been selling the Powerball tickets throughout the day, including one to Shannon Adkins, who just decided to try her luck with one ticket.

“It’s my first time buying one, but my uncle gets them sometimes,” she said.

A win in this jackpot would also mark a seventh Powerball jackpot win in the state, the most recent being a $420.9 million win for a family in Lafayette last November. The record for largest jackpot was $1.58 billion was split three ways among a Munford family and winners in Florida and California earlier this year.

All tickets purchased before 8:59 p.m. Wednesday will be eligible to win. While the odds of scoring the jackpot are 1 in 292 million, the chance to win a prize are about 1 in 24.9.

More than $1.8 billion in prizes have been won through the Tennessee Powerball since 2004, and the lottery has generated about $730.9 million for education in Tennessee.

