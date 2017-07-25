Businesses big and small gearing up for tax free weekend

For the past 11 years, Tennesseans have enjoyed at least one tax-free holiday per year for back-to-school shopping. Beginning Friday at 12:01 a.m., clothes, electronics and school supplies will be stripped of the 9.75 percent sales tax.

The holiday runs until 11:59 Sunday evening and covers clothing and school supplies valued at $100 per item or less, and computers priced at $1,500 per item or less.

State Reps. Micah Van Huss and Matthew Hill urge families to take advantage of the weekend to save money.

“The cost of school supplies can truly restrict a family’s budget,” Van Huss said in a statement. “It is my hope that this sales tax holiday will give our families a little more financial flexibility moving forward.”

Best Buy in Johnson City is usually swarmed over the weekend, according to Ed Zabel, the store’s general manager. After 11 years of practice, Zabel said he and his crew have gotten the plan down pat for busy shopping holidays.

While Black Friday also brings a crowd to Best Buy, the yearly tax holiday brings its own kind of challenge, Zabel said.

“It’s usually a pretty big deal,” he said. “It’s usually not all the traffic that we get on Black Friday, but it’s focused in one small department while Black Friday is a lot more traffic spread throughout the store.”

Students can also get some deals over the weekend by registering at bestbuy.com/studentdeals. All it takes is a .edu email address, and students can get additional discounts in addition to tax-free purchases on computers for the weekend.

Zabel said the store is stocked up a little more than usual to accommodate for the expected crowds, and he and the crew have worked to make the weekend a good experience for shoppers despite how busy the weekend is likely to be.

“It’ll be crazy in here, but it will be an organized and comfortable kind of crazy,” Zabel said.

Small businesses are also preparing for the weekend. Overmountain Outdoors in downtown Johnson City supplies clothes, shoes and backpacks that are eligible for the holiday.

This will be the second tax-free weekend for Overmountain Outdoors, and the store has expanded its stock since last year, and offers clothes with a local flair that can’t be found in a big box store.

Overmountain Outdoors will be open during its normal hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the holiday.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.