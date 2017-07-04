PSA: enjoy your summer, ETSU students, but don't forget FAFSA

It’s time for students at East Tennessee State University to forget that school exists and celebrate a little time off.

However, if they haven’t already, ETSU students should set aside some time to fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

If you come from a low-income household or have several siblings already going to college, the FAFSA is an effective way to make your higher education affordable.

Here’s what you need to know:

How do I fill out the FAFSA, and what do I need?

Go to fafsa.ed.gov and follow the instructions on the webpage. Make sure you have access to either your 2015 tax information or your parents’ 2015 tax information. You will need this paperwork for the application process.

However, Catherine Morgan, the director of financial aid at ETSU, said a lot of the other information on the application will be things the applicant already knows.

“Who lives in their household? Do they have brothers and sisters? Do they attend college?” Morgan said.

What if I’ve already filled it out?

Keep an eye on your email! You could receive a followup from the university.

Sometime students will be expected to verify the information they submitted on their FAFSA, which would require the student to provide extra documentation. The verification process could take up to four weeks, which is why students need to be diligently checking their email.

Students who are selected for this process would receive a notification via email and over their Goldlink account.

According to U.S. News, about one-third of FAFSAs are flagged for verification. Sometimes students’ applications are selected to clear up inconsistencies, but oftentimes it’s just random. Failing to complete the verification process could leave you without financial aid, so make sure you do it.

ETSU is holding verification workshops for students who need help with the process, and Morgan encourages students to reach out to their financial aid counselors as soon as possible.

If they wait until the week that classes start, it’s possible that the financial aid office won’t have enough time to help them through the process.

What kind of financial aid opportunities are available to students if they complete the FAFSA?

You could be eligible for Pell Grants or students loans.

The maximum Pell Grant for the 2017-18 school year will be $5,920, according to an info sheet produced by Federal Student Aid.

The Department of Education tells the university whether a student is eligible, and the government awards the grant based on the student’s EFC, or expected family contribution. EFC determines how much money you would be eligible to receive.

Students loans, meanwhile, are scaled based on grade level. A freshman would be eligible for $5,500 in student loans, which would be $3,500 in subsidized loans and an extra $2,000 in unsubsidized loans.

The maximum amount of subsidized loans a student can receive increases as they move through college until they reach their third year.

If they qualify for both, it is possible for a student to get money from both a Pell Grant and student loans.

Where can I go for more information?

ETSU has online resources for students who need to reach out to their financial aid counselor or want to learn more about financial aid at the university in general.

The website set up by Federal Student Aid, which is part of the U.S. Department of Education, is also very helpful for students or parents who need a primer on how the process works.

Good luck!