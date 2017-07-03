Jonesborough BMA passes $10 million budget

Budget season is over for the year for Jonesborough, as the Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed the town’s $10 million budget for the year.

The fire department has a new fire truck on the way for the first time in 15 years, and there’ll be several new police cruisers and new equipment for the fire and public safety offices.

The budget set aside $8,000 for new bulletproof vests for the police department to replace some of the old stock of vests, and a little more than $100,000 has been allocated for the fire department to purchase new air packs with breathing apparatuses to replace their old ones that have fallen out of certification.

The water plant will also be getting some upgrades, Mayor Kelly Wolfe said, but all of those expenses will be coming out of a previously established equipment-purchase fund.

“It's very very nice to not have to borrow money to buy new equipment,” Wolfe said after the meeting. “The whole budget process went relatively smoothly.”

Several projects also got funding sent their way for the year. The Visitors Center is due for a few touch-ups including a $24,616 fix for the roof and a $10,000 renovation to the marquee sign, the latter of which could cost less if the town is able to employ inmate labor for the job.

The Visitors Center projects, according to documents prepared for the meeting, will be funded with a $95,400 reserve that has been set aside for repayment of a Rural Development Community Facilities loan. Principal payments on that loan don’t start until at least the 2018-19 fiscal year, though, so the town will use some of that money for the Visitors Center renovations while still setting money aside for that reserve fund balance throughout the next fiscal year.

Work will also begin on fixing the McKinney Center parking lot, and the Jackson Theatre renovations will keep plugging along with funds in the budget to accommodate about $800,000 in anticipated debt.

