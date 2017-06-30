Make $100 grand a year? Johnson City's the place for you

According to a news release from the City of Johnson City, the financial education and empowerment website analyzed 381 major metropolitan areas to determine where families earning $100,000 could stretch their dollars the most. Estimates were based on a two-earner household with one child.

Johnson City topped the list, with families spending 62 percent of their income on basic expenses, leaving an average of $2,545 leftover each month. Those in the most expensive metro, Washington D.C.-Arlington-Alexandria, spend about 105 percent, leaving them $315 in debt monthly.

Five Tennessee cities were listed the top 10.

