Unicoi County adds incentive to high deductible insurance plan

Unicoi County commissioners voted Monday to approve the plan just weeks ahead of the deadline for employees to enroll in insurance. The 15 employees on the high-deductible plan — 10 on the individual plan and five on the family plan — will receive $50 per month to go toward a health savings account.

The county will still pay $520 for a plan that costs $432.57 per employee per month. The county voted to take $50 out of that $87.43 difference between what the county pays and what the plan costs to establish the health savings account, which saves the county $37.43 per employee per month and $561.45 per employee per year.

County Chairwoman Marie Rice said the added health savings account is an incentive for employees to choose the high deductible plan.

She said that the commission wanted employees to have the option between the high deductible plan, which they don’t have to pay for and now have a health savings account, and the PPO plan, which costs employees $57 a month.

The commission passed the motion 7-0 with commissioners Todd Wilcox and Bridget Peters absent from the meeting.

The two empty seats proved to put strain on choosing a waste site operator. Several motions to choose from several bids failed 4-3, as five votes are needed for a motion to pass and seven commissioners made up Monday night’s meeting.

Six tries to select one of the bidders failed either by vote or for a lack of second, and a motion to extend the current contract one month and table the decision to next month in the hopes for a full commission vote also failed 4-3. Stuck in a loop, the only way to move forward was for someone to change their vote.

Gene Wilson did just that by changing his vote on Jerry Lewis, who bid $350 a month, in order to close the issue. The motion passed 5 to 2.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.