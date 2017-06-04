Meet Brent Chaffin, a local plasma donor

Like many Johnson City residents, he can struggle to find the cash to pay for essentials. For people working on minimum wage in particular, $30 to $50 goes a long way in helping buy groceries and other necessities.

For Chaffin and others like him, donating plasma can be a bit of help.

But donating plasma comes with a stigma: Many assume donors are feeding drug habits, and others just assume they are folks who aren’t working hard enough.

But the truth is many who donate plasma at centers such as Plasma Biological Services in Johnson City are people who do it out of a desire to support other people, while also making sure they’ll have enough money to get through the week in a tough economy.

And that extra little bit of cash can be crucial.

Chaffin said the common stigma surrounding people who donate is unwarranted.

“There's a very bad stigma against something that actually helps people — even my own parents sometimes don't fully understand what I'm doing, so they frequently worry that I'm gonna get sick or infected or something,” Chaffin said. “And the worst part is people assuming why we donate.

“I've never been personally harassed about it, but countless other donors have mentioned their friends or family assuming that they are buying drugs with their donation money. But the majority of people who have told me (they) are there for groceries.”

Chaffin went on to say how most of the donors he knows are not unemployed people who need the extra cash. They’re workers who simply aren’t making enough from paycheck to paycheck despite doing everything they can to manage their expenses.

He believes this points out a fundamental economic problem in the area and elsewhere — employed people not receiving a fair share of the value of their labor.

“I think a huge overhaul of our economics would fix this. A better minimum wage, for example, would mean less people need the extra cash,” Chaffin said. “On a slow day there's always at least five to 10 people in the plasma center. On a busy day, I've seen every bed full, which is like 40-some beds.

“From what I've seen, literally everyone who donates is working class. I'd estimate at least half of the donors I've met have told me they need groceries specifically, while some people are just there to donate for the cause and don't actually need the money,” Chaffin added. “And of course there are lots of folks in the middle, who like both aspects.”

But Chaffin said it isn’t always simply about having enough money to get through the week.

Plasma is in high demand for folks who have diseases such as hemophilia, who each need up to 1,200 donations for just one treatment, according to the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association.

Nearly 500 different proteins can be found in blood plasma, and many of these are used to diagnose and treat diseases.

“We're not just helping ourselves,” Chaffin emphasized. “Part of my reasoning, like most donors, is to make ends meet. We're not just selling our body parts for money alone, it is doing a lot of good for medicine.

“But we also just need the cash.”