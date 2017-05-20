Mountain States' finances 'stable' in FY 2015-2016

According to its latest filing with the Internal Revenue Service, Mountain States Health Alliance generated $736 million in revenue, which is about $10 million more than the previous year.

But those earnings were offset as the Johnson City-based nonprofits’ expenses increased nearly $18 million compared to the 2014-15 fiscal year.

That large spike in costs lowered the system’s revenue less expenses to $25.1 million, which is about $7.5 million less than recorded last year.

“Overall, it was a stable year,” Lynn Krutak, chief financial officer of Mountain States, said. “Our reimbursements, as a result of the (Affordable Care Act), continues to decline so we’re really focused on expense management.”

Krutak attributed Mountain States’ decline in revenue over expenses to a shortfall in government reimbursements and expense inflation.

Krutak also traced some of the expense growth to various investments in personnel.

“We’ve done some investments in (adding) certain physician specialties, mainly around the pediatric specialties for Niswonger Children’s Hospital,” Krutak said.

The amount listed for employee salaries, benefits and other compensations did grow from $298.1 million the prior year to $299.2 million in 2015-16.

The largest expense hike was $411 million categorized as “other expenses,” which included fees for non-employee services, medical supplies, drugs, repairs and maintenance. In the previous year, Mountain States’ “other expenses” totaled $393.8 million, a $17.6 million difference compared to 2015-16.

“We had a period there over four or five years where we were either building new facilities or expansions,” Krutak said. “What we’ve been able to do since we’re through all that is really focus on our balance sheet and our debt.”

Over the past three years, Mountain States has reduced its debt by about $175 million, from $1.125 billion at the end of the 2013 fiscal year to about $943 million today.

Partly because of that reduction in debt, the system’s net assets increased almost $90 million.

Working about 53 hours per week, Mountain States CEO Alan Levine was paid $1.14 million during the fiscal year. Behind him, Marvin Eichorn, the system’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, reported making $747,271.

Levine received a $2,500 bonus for additional hours working on the merger with Wellmont Health System. Four other employees, including Eichorn and Krutak, received $2,000 checks for their efforts.

Altogether during the fiscal year, Mountain States’ 13 hospitals provided 61,899 in-patient admissions, 261,409 emergency room visits and 37,801 in-patient and out-patient surgeries. Patient revenues made up about $697 million.

During the period, the healthcare system gave away $843,424 in grants and other assistance to various organizations, such as East Tennessee State University, Speedway Children’s Charities and the Tweetsie Trail Conservancy. That amount was, however, less than half the $1.81 given away during the previous fiscal year.

Mountain States recorded spending $538,774 in legislative lobbying efforts on such issues as cuts to Medicare/Medicaid, federal funding for trauma care, certificate of need reform and area wage index reform.

