Fewer students may mean fewer positions in Washington County schools

Student enrollment in Washington County is declining, so Washington County Board of Education members are considering absorbing positions that are left vacant throughout the year.

In a presentation to the board at a called meeting Thursday night, Finance Director Brad Hale said that since 2011, enrollment has dropped by about 700 students, and the school system is receiving about $400 less per pupil than it did six years ago. Combined with a nearly $2 million overage that the system needs to meet leaves the question of how the board plans to balance the budget.

Hale said part of the answer may lie in absorbing positions throughout the county.

“I’ve been on the board for seven years, and we’ve always dipped into (the reserve fund),” Chairman Jack Leonard said. “There are others who have been here longer than me, and we’ve always had to go into it, and that’s what worries me about trying to build it back up.”

So far, 27 employees throughout the system have filed applications for retirement, and those numbers tend to increase closer to the beginning of the school year. That’s not taking into consideration employees who will resign or yearly contracts that won’t be renewed. By not filling these positions, the board will avoid pulling from its reserve fund, which is kind of like the school system’s savings account. March and April’s numbers aren’t in yet, but Hale estimated the reserve fund will sit at about $5 million at the end of the fiscal year if everything goes according to plan.

Even though pulling from the reserve fund is an option, it wouldn’t give the board a lot of wiggle room for the next couple of years since the state requires reserve funds to be at least $2 million.

“If we really have to pull that much out of there, that’s going to leave us with about $3 million in our fund balance,” Hale said. “We only have $1 million cushion from our minimum, and he next year we can’t do that because it won’t be there.

“Ideally over the next two to three years we can balance the budget without pulling from our fund balance.”

With the updated budget proposal, the board would pull about $1.5 million from reserves instead of the initial $2 million. This would be part of a two-to-three-year plan in an effort to dwindle using reserve funds and begin building it back up.

If enrollment increases, Hale said it’s possible the positions that get absorbed could be opened again. Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton noted that a steady enrollment could net about $6 million more to work with.

“The census, what it indicated, is an aging population,” Halliburton said. “We just don’t have as many young families having children. We can still do some really good marketing, but the student population is dwindling.”

Board members had the option to either approve a 2 percent raise for all school system employees, or a 3 percent raise for teachers, principals and assistant principals. The 3 percent raise would be about $178,000 more costly. Halliburton said she wanted to present both ideas to the board to give Washingotn County an edge in competition with teacher salaries, but the board passed the 2 percent raise for all employees 8-1, with Mary Beth Dellinger voting against the motion.

Board member Mike Masters said he didn’t feel it was fair to not give everyone a raise, and board member Clarence Mabe suggested taking a step back to come up with a five-year plan to increase teacher salaries in order to be more competitive with surrounding school systems. Halliburton agreed, but said that student enrollment is going to play a big part in issues like that going forward. To increase student enrollment, she said, offering a variety of options for education is going to be key moving forward.

“Until we get our enrollment back up, it’s big picture decisions that we make that are critical to attracting parents and boosting our enrollment so we can do something about teacher salaries,” Halliburton said. “All that goes hand in hand — if we continue to lose students, we can’t do anything about teacher salaries.”