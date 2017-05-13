Hey job seekers: These guys are hiring

More than 25 businesses will be at Johnson City’s Holiday Inn this Tuesday for the Career Expo sponsored by TriCityJobs.com.

Positions including those for skilled labor, allied health and entry-level workers will be on the table.

“Hundreds and hundreds of job seekers attend this Career Expo every year,” Richard Clark, coordinator of the event for TriCityJobs.com, said in a news release. ““They like that fact that the employers are actively reaching out, and that they can ask the recruiters questions face-to-face, rather than having to rely solely on an online resume submission.”

Clark noted that the unemployment rate in Tennessee has improved to 5.1 percent, but is still 13 percent higher than the national average.

“This means that 1 in 20 jobseekers in Tennessee can’t find a job,” he said. “On top of that, there are a lot of workers in our area that really need a better job, something with better pay and better benefits. That’s just what these businesses have to offer.

“Whether you have hard-to-find skills, want training for a better job, or just need for someone to give you a break, this multi-company Career Expo could easily be a pivot point you your career.”

Employers schedule to attend the Career Expo include: ACT - Advanced Call Center Technologies, Advanced Wireless Solutions, Agero, Comcare, Employment Solutions, Express Employment Professionals, Hightower Communications, Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Press, Kelly Services, Kenan Advantage Group, King University, Kingsport Times-News, Life Care Center of Gray, Life Care Center of Elizabethton, Life Care Center of Greeneville, LPI, Inc., Mountain Home VA Medical Center, Mountain States Health Alliance, NCI Building Systems, Randstad, R.E. West Transportation, Teleperformance, TN Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Clark advised that there are a few things you can do to give yourself an edge as a job seeker.

First, anticipate and be ready for the most common question that recruiters ask. When a recruiter asks what kind of job you are interested in, tell them what kinds of work you have done in the past, or what type of work you would like to do. The absolute worst answer you can give is some version of “Oh, most anything.”

He said recruiters are most impressed by job seekers that have taken the time to look up information about the company in advance. At least have an idea of what the company does. An easy way to do this is to check out the Career Expo tab inserted in this Sunday’s Johnson City Press.

Job Seekers are encouraged to dress to impress for the type of job they are seeking and bring multiple copies of their resumes with them.

The Career Expo is co-sponsored by TriCityJobs.com and Johnson City Press. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Johnson City Holiday Inn, just off I-26 at Exit 20.

More details are available at www.bestjobfair.net.