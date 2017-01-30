Haslam's $37B Tennessee spending plan at a glance

—$655 million for building construction and maintenance across state government and higher education.

—$279 million in new road building and maintenance funds generated largely from a hike in the gas and diesel taxes.

—$278 million to cover tax cuts including $55 million to reduce the sales tax on groceries; $102 million to cut corporate taxes for manufacturers; and $60 million to reduce the tax on income from stocks and bonds.

—$230 million for K-12 schools, including $100 million for teacher salaries and $22 million for English language learning programs.

—$214 million to cover increased costs for TennCare, the state’s expanded Medicaid program covering 1.5 million Tennesseans.

—$135 million to give back money taken from the highway fund by previous governors.

—$132 million to bring the state’s rainy day fund budget reserve to all-time high of $800 million.

—$60 million for economic development and jobs training grants.

—$78 million for higher education and the Complete College Act.

—$77 million for state employee pay increases and market rate adjustments.

—$45 million in grants and tax credits over three years to encourage commercial broadband expansion to rural areas.

—$21 million to fund Rural Task Force recommendations.

—$15 million for career and technology education equipment.

—$15 million for the state’s aeronautics economic development fund.

—$12 million to fund substance abuse and crisis intervention treatment and service.

—$8 million to buy a new rescue helicopter and $1.7 million to pay for new fire trucks.

—$3.5 million to hire 27 positions in state prosecutors’ offices and 18 in public defenders’ offices.

—$3.4 million to hire and outfit 25 new Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers.

Source: Gov. Bill Haslam’s office.