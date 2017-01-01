AARP, ETSU and Milligan College offer free tax preparation options

But there are options in the Tri-Cities where you can get your taxes in order for free. What’s needed at each location is proof of identification, Social Security numbers for the taxpayer, spouses and dependents, individual taxpayer identification numbers, wage and earning statements, interest and dividend statements from banks, the previous year’s federal and state returns, proof of bank account and routing information and the total paid to daycare providers and their tax numbers, if applicable.

AARP’s Tax-Aide program is one option. It begins Feb. 1 with six locations scattered across Northeast Tennessee. This free service, provided to all, not only seniors, offers an option for low-income people who might want to see an extra few hundred dollars in their return this year.

Mary Rivers, AARP’s district coordinator, said this has been an extremely helpful program in the past, and organizers have their eyes on expanding because of its benefits to the public and the volunteers who carry out the program.

“We get all kinds of people, from all kinds of backgrounds,” Rivers said about the volunteers.

Military members, accountants, engineers, teachers, secretaries, railroad workers and many more are some of the backgrounds represented in the program’s volunteer pool, she said.

The same can be said about the people who get their taxes completed by these volunteers. Seniors, young families and everyone in between show up at the various locations to have their taxes prepared.

Sponsored in part by the Internal Revenue Service, Rivers said her trained volunteers are great at what they do.

“Thank you” is the least of what Rivers and her team hear after returns, as many people have tried to pay them for the free service. Rivers never accepts, but does point them in the direction of the AARP Foundation that helps make the service available, if they insist.

To help expand the program, volunteers will be needed. IRS training will be provided for anyone who wishes to help. Rivers said you don’t have to process tax returns to volunteer, as there are other jobs, too. Anyone seeking more information can email Rivers at riversmar@earthlink.net.

Below is the schedule of when and where this program is available. Walk-ins are allowed, but most locations operate with appointments.

Sullivan County Library, Blountville. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 279-2714. The library does not make appointments. First come, first served basis.

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., Johnson City. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridasy. 434-6237.

Washington County Library, Bobby Hicks Highway, Gray. Open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesdays. 477-1550.

Washington County Library, 200 E. Sabine Drive, Jonesborough. Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays and Saturdays. 753-1800.

Kingsport Senior Center, 1200 E. Center St., Kingsport. Open Thursdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 392-8400.

Church Hill Senior Center, 412 E. Main St., Church Hill. Open Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 357-5387.

Milligan VITA

Established in 2007, Milligan College’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program has been at it for 10 years, giving taxpayers a way to get their filings prepared for free. This program will continue in 2017, with three Saturdays of VITA assistance.

Appointments are required with Milligan’s tax preparers, which are headed by the college’s Dr. David A. Campbell. The only cap for this service is a $64,000 income.

On Feb. 18, March 18 and April 1, the preparations will take place on the third floor of Milligan’s Derthick Hall. Hour-long appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of those Saturdays. Appointments can be made at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4ba9ae283-vita.

For more information, contact Campbell at DACampbell@milligan.edu.

ETSU VITA

Business students under the guidance of accountancy faculty members Dr. Anthony Masino and Dr. Michelle Freeman will carry out East Tennessee State University’s VITA program, through which students and members of the public can have their taxes prepared.

Volunteers will be available both Saturdays and Tuesdays through tax season with no appointments taken. This program is offered on a first come, first served basis. On Saturdays, Feb. 11 and 25, March 11 and 25, and April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. people are welcome to show up to the third floor computer lab, room 318, in Sam Wilson Hall, 200 Ross Drive on ETSU’s campus. Availability is also offered on Tuesdays, Feb. 14 and 28, March 14 and 28 and April 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The salary cap for ETSU’s VITA is $55,000.

For more information about ETSU’s VITA tax preparation program, contact Masino and Freeman at masino@etsu.edu and freeman@etsu.edu.

