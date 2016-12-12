ECU announces $12M extraordinary dividend

The January payout will mark the 19th year and more than $92 million in extraordinary dividends paid to members since 1998.

“Over the past several years, ECU has announced several record-breaking extraordinary dividend payouts. It’s awesome to make such an economic impact. Last year was phenomenal, but this year is even better. We owe it all to our loyal members, dedicated staff, and volunteer board of directors,” Olan Jones, ECU’s president and CEO, said in a release.

According to the release, members receive this bonus based on their loyalty to ECU through the amount of interest they’ve earned on deposits and paid on loans over the course of the year.

