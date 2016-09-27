Bond ratings find similarities in Elizabethton, Carter County

Standard and Poor’s rated Elizabethton’s general obligation bonds with an A-plus rating with a stable outlook. Moody’s Investor Service rated Carter County’s general obligation bonds at Aa3.

Both services found the local governments were in good financial condition, but the economy and tax base were well below the national median.

Standard and Poor’s said Elizabethton had “strong management with good financial policies and practices.” Moody’s said Carter County “has a very healthy financial position, which is a credit strength in relation to its Aa3 rating.”

On the economy of the area, Standard and Poor’s said Elizabethton had a “weak economy, with projected per capita buying income at 76.7 percent of the national level and market value.” Moody’s said Carter County “had a solid economy and tax base, yet they are a credit weakness with respect to its Aa3 rating position. The total full value ($3.1 billion) is below the U.S. median, however it increased slightly between 2012 and 2015...the median family income equals only 63.8 percent of the U.S. level.”

Moody found Carter County “has light debt and pension burdens. ... The net direct debt to full value, .8 percent, is slightly above the U.S. median.” The county’s net pension liability was found to be “favorably below the U.S, median, though the ration rose modestly between 2012-2015.”

Standard and Poor’s said of Elizabethton, “We view the city’s management as strong, with good financial policies and pracitices.” It also found Elizabethton’s budgetary flexibility to be very strong, with a fund balance of 29 percent of the operating expenditures.