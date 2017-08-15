Stoney Creek churches band together to pray for schools

One of the participants, Debbie Heaton, said the five churches were: Dungan Chapel Baptist Church, led by Pastor Eric Heaton; Stoney Creek Baptist Church, led by Pastor David Foster; Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church, led by Pastor Roger Hayley; Moores Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, led by Pastor Richard Blevins; and Unaka Baptist Church, led by Pastor Stephen Greene.

Heaton said 150 people came together to pay. David Monsey, a school resource officer from the Carter County Sheriff's Department, directed traffic while the churches went from school to school. The group met at Stoney Creek Baptist Church, then went to Unaka Elementary, Unaka High School, Hunter Elementary, Lift Academy and Keenburg Elementary.

Stoney Creek Baptist started the prayer service in 2015. The other four churches joined in the service this year. The plan for the upcoming school years are for more churches participating and praying for the schools in Carter County.