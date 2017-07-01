Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church to host Raleigh Ringers in concert

The Raleigh Ringers is an internationally acclaimed concert handbell choir based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Since its founding in 1990, the group has been dazzling audiences with unique interpretations of sacred, secular, and popular music, including famous rock 'n' roll tunes arranged just for handbells.

Munsey will be the first stop on the group’s 2017 summer tour.

Concert admission will be $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. Children ages 5 and younger will be admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.munsey.org/raleigh-ringers, by calling Munsey at 423-461-8070, or by visiting Munsey's Connection Point.

For more information, call the church at 423-461-8070; or visit http://rr.org; www.facebook.com/munseychurch; or http://www.munsey.org/raleigh-ringers.