Author to discuss Mormons of Roan Mountain tonight

Ruth Knight Bailey will present the story in the meeting room at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, 201 N. Sycamore St. The lecture gets started tonight at 6.

Not many people are aware that the only known legal case of an 1885 Tennessee anti-polygamy law was tried in the Carter County Courthouse. Even more surprising was that the case involved Mormon missionaries living in some of the most rugged mountains in East Tennessee.

"It surprised me," Bailey said, "but that is what happens when you start doing historical research." Her research was published in the Journal of East Tennessee History in 2016.

There is a stereotype that mountain people are not open to "outsiders" and new ideas, but Bailey said in her article that the response was not always the same. She said in the late 1870s John Hamilton Morgan, a leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, found the mountain folk to be open and friendly to missionaries.

He reported: “No new-fangled notions of modern religious ideas have found foothold here.” Morgan said that there were many independent congregations that practiced a first-century Christianity that was not influenced by the institutionalization of many denominations.

The Mormon missionaries only got in trouble when outside forces intervened. In 1885, a disturbance in Cane Creek, southwest of Nashville, resulted in the deaths of five people, including two Mormon missionaries. That led to the General Assembly passing the anti-polygamy legislation.

In Roan Mountain, C.F. Christensen was indicted by a Carter County grand jury under the act, but the case was later dismissed when the state elected to not prosecute.

Bailey said some Roan Mountain Mormons later migrated to a settlement in Colorado, but others remained. When the Mormons became established in Johnson City in 1952, some of the Roan Mountain Mormons were contacted.

The Journal of East Tennessee History with Bailey's article can be found in the Johnson City Public Library and East Tennessee State University’s Sherrod Library. The citation is Ruth Knight Bailey, “'Liberty Trampled in the Dust': State v. Christensen and a Mormon Community in the Roan Highlands," Journal of East Tennessee History, 88: 72-84 (2016).