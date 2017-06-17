Central Christian to offer program on resume writing

The program will include a 45-minute presentation on best practices and sample fesumes, followed by a question-and-answer session with a quick resume critique if someone needs help.

Melinda LaPrade, from East Tennessee State University’s college director of career services at the College of Business and Technology, will present the program and discuss specific questions.

LaPrade works with students and alumni on all facets of career planning, including job search strategy, skill areas such as resume writing, interviewing and career services programming.

The program is for all levels of employment and everyone is welcome, including first-time job seekers as well as those changing jobs or careers.

For information, call 753-3411. Light refreshments will be served.