Weekend benefit concert will help send local students to Nicaragua

The teens are part of Beyond Now, (Building and Equipping Youth to a New Dimension Now), a faith-based organization for high school students that sends them around the world to do mission work. In July, the teens — some from Maryland, some from North Carolina, and a couple of Science Hill High School students — will travel to MCA Restore Academy to do construction work, Bible study and whatever else is needed to help children in the community.

“A lot of times kids don't get to see other kids in other situations and we're going to a country a lot poorer than the United States,” Telah Rogers, a member of the adult mission team and Johnson City resident, said. “What they get to do is they get to share their experience with Christ with other children in other parts of the world.”

The mission team is made up of eight students and six adults who will spend about a week in the Managua community before returning. But to prepare for the mission, the group has had to raise funds by sending request letters to friends and family, and by using their talents to put on special concerts throughout the region.

Students have had two concerts so far this year, one in Baltimore and the other in North Carolina, so the Johnson City concert will be the third and final concert the students will host before heading to Nicaragua.

Rogers said this particular group of students have a talent for mime ministry, in which the students dress as mimes and give a silent performance set to songs about their faith. And for the past two concerts, the teens have come together to feed and care for the homeless by serving lunches.

“We’re giving our youth in the organization a chance to showcase their God-given talent, but it’s also a way for them to reach out to the community,” Rogers said.

The Beyond Now performance will be at Thankful Baptist Church, 1501 E. Watauga Ave., on Saturday. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the performance starts at 1. There is no entrance fee, but there will be a love offering passed around during the concert for attendants to donate.

