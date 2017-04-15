Port City Baptist new name for Kingsport church

“The name, Port City, serves to mark the change in our scope of mission and allows us to connect to our city in name while honoring the rich biblical and grace-filled heritage that Port City represents,” Chris Alford, the church’s lead pastor, said in a press release.

According to the release, the name Port City comes from Kingsport’s history as a frontier port on the Holston River. The church said it reflects a desire to be a place where people of all walks of life can gather in a Bible-based, casual, relevant atmosphere and then be sent out to make a difference in their personal circle of influence and Kingsport.

Litz Manor has had an active presence in Kingsport since 1941. The release said that over the last seven years, the church has turned around a long season of decline and has grown much younger.

For information about Port City, call Alford at 246-2872 or visit www.IamPortCity.com beginning April 16.