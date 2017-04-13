Easter events roll into Tri-Cities

• State of Franklin Heathcare Associates and LIFEWTR will host the BunnyHop 5K Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Founders Park. The Blue Plum Organization will power the event, which includes the run, a kids’ dash that begins the race as well as health and wellness activities. Underground Fitness will lead warm-up activities prior to the race.

A community Easter egg hunt, sponsored by Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, will follow the race. Children 12 and under are encouraged to bring their baskets for the egg hunt, which is free and open to the community.

The entry fee for the 5K is $20 per person in advance and $25 the day of the race. Kids 12 and under participate in all events at no cost, and the first 50 early bird kids at the race will get a pair of bunny ears. Participants 13 and older who pre-register will get a T-shirt while supplies last.

Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners, top masters and top three male in female in age brackets 10 and younger, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and older.

The egg hunt is free and open to the public and will begin at the Founders Park amphitheater at 10:30 a.m. The hunt will be divided into age groups.

• LampLight Theatre in Kingsport will perform the Easter musical “Son of Sorrows” through April 23. The musical consists of original songs, costuming, set design and studio work and has taken hundreds of hours of volunteer work and rehearsal time to bring to the stage.

The musical chronicles the last days of Jesus Christ, as told through the eyes of Mary and Jesus’ brothers and sisters, before his Crucifixion and resurrection. The play runs at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and matinees are performed at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays at the LampLight, 140 Broad St. No performances are held on Mondays or Tuesdays.

Admission to the show is a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students. Doors open an hour before performances, and reservations can be made by calling the box office at 343-1766 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• The grandfather of area Easter events, the 194th Peters Hollow Egg Fight, will commence Sunday afternoon in Stoney Creek in Carter County as hundreds of community members try for the title of this year’s championship egg-cracker.

The cracking begins at 1 p.m.

• Barnes and Noble in Johnson City will have a springtime story time for kids Saturday with a reading of “Too Many Carrots” from 11 a.m. to noon. Activities and coloring will follow the reading.

• Registered kids ages 3-6 can enjoy a day of arts and crafts Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Princeton Arts Center, 2516 E Oakland Ave. For $4 per person, kids can create masterpieces by painting with marshmallows, roll eggs around in paint and create crafts with cotton balls.

• The Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave., will host an Easter egg hunt and cookout from 3-5 p.m. on Friday. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be bestowed on those with the most eggs, and a cookout will follow.