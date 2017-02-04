Missions conference to begin on Feb. 15 at Westminster Presbyterian

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Herb Ward, professor of biblical studies and missions at Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Ga. Ward’s experience as a practicing lawyer has given him a strong interest in the area of Old Testament ethics, while his service as a missionary with Mission to the World in east and South Africa has led to a strong interest in what the Old Testament has to say about the theology of mission.

He is also interested in the study of cross-cultural ministry in the world today, particularly within the Muslim world. Ward holds three doctoral level degrees — from the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa, Covenant Theological Seminary and the University of Missouri School of Law.

Other missionary speakers during the conference will be David White, assistant director of spiritual life at MTW headquarters in Atlanta; Shannon Essick Wasserman, with Young Life in the Pittsburgh metro area; Newton and Susan Hamlin, with Wycliffe Bible translators in Papua New Guinea; Scott and Ruth Hill, MTW missionaries at the Cherokee reservation at North Carolina; Jon Egeler, with Mission Safety International in Elizabethton; and Bud Nelson, with The Navigators in Tennessee.

The conference theme, “Give Up Your Small Ambitions,” is drawn from Romans 15:18-21, where Paul expresses his big ambition to preach the Gospel to those who have never heard Christ’s good news of salvation.

The conference kicks off on Feb. 15 at 5:45 p.m. with dinner in the church’s fellowship hall. On Feb. 17, seniors will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. The Feb. 18 activities will include an 8 a.m. men’s breakfast, and a 10:30 a.m. ladies’ brunch with missionary women.

On Feb. 19, Sunday school will begin at 9:15 a.m. in the fellowship hall with all youth and adult classes combined to hear missionary reports. Worship will begin at 10:30 with Ward preaching.

For information, visit www.westminjc.org or call 423-283-4643.