Milligan professor to present research on Old Testament

Jackson will speak on “Imaging God: The Old Testament and the Work of Being Human.” He is working on a textbook for his Old Testament theology class and will speak of the challenges of reading the Old Testament out of its own context as a Christian.

“Too often we have dismissed the Old Testament as background material to the real work of God, or even as a failed experiment that needed to be repealed and replaced with something better,” Jackson said. “I want to help Christians read the Old Testament well. Instead of reading it as a prologue to the real story, can we read the New Testament as the culmination of the story of who God is and what God has been doing all along?”

Jackson has presented and published multiple papers for publications and conferences such as Leaven Journal and the annual meetings of the Society of Biblical Literature and the Catholic Biblical Associations. Jackson earned a Master of Divinity degree in 1986 from Abilene Christian University; a Master of Sacred Theology degree in 1994 from Drew University; and a Doctor of Philosophy in Hebrew Bible in 2005 from Duke University.

The event is free and open to the public.