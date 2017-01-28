Annual Purity Rally to be held Feb. 11 at Lamplight Theatre

Purity Rally 2017 will give the biblical perspective on sexual purity, according to a release from the theater, while offering hope to those jaded by sexual sin. The rally will give a viewpoint of the boundaries outlined in scripture designed to protect the heart and body and that also serve to cultivate lasting marital relationships.

Hosted by Christian speaker and vocal artist Billy Wayne, the rally will be an evening of praise and worship, candid gender break-out sessions, and an inspirational challenge. The evening will conclude with a ring ceremony for those who wish to participate.

The rally will be held from 5-9 p.m. There is no cost to attend but a love offering will be taken. Seating is limited and advance registration is suggested but not required.

Purity Rings can be pre-ordered at a discounted rate for those wishing to participate in the ring ceremony. Purity Rally T-shirts can also be pre-ordered at a discounted rate. Ring options and T-shirt design can be found online at www.lamplightheatre.com. A limited supply of rings and T-shirts will also be available at the conference. Pizza and general concessions will be available for purchase.

For information, call 423-245-1551 or 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.