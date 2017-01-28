American Heritage Girls to hold Daddy-Daughter Date Night

The event is open to the public.

The night will include a buffet dinner and music/dancing with a deejay. Guests may have their photos taken at a photo booth or by a roving photographer. The event also will feature a raffle; flowers and glow necklaces/bracelets will be for sale as well.

“It’s a great community event that celebrates the special bond between dads and daughters,” Julia Gardner, troop events coordinator, said.

Tickets are $25 for the “dad” — who can be a father, grandfather, uncle or mentor — and up to two girls as guests. If someone has three girls to bring, the ticket is $30. Tickets may be purchased in advance from members of Troop TN5624. Reservations may also be placed by emailing juliamom2@aol.com or by calling the church office at 282-0248.

American Heritage Girls is a Christ-centered organization for girls from 5-18, focusing on community service and teaching young women about integrity and faith. AHG Troop TN5624 meets every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Boones Creek Christian Church.

For information, visit www.ahgonline.org.