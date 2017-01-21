Kingsport church to use holy conferencing

First Broad Street United Methodist Church says it’s time to embrace a better way because the conversation matters. On Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the church on Kingsport’s Church Circle will hold an event focused on how to disagree in love.

“First Broad Street understands that our society and even our church are deeply divided on many issues facing our world today,” Associated Pastor Harrison Bell said. “We believe that the church needs to be at the forefront of society in being a place where people can come together. I think after this past election season, all of us are tired of being so divided as Americans, and even more so as Christians. The church is called to be different. We hope this event helps us take a step toward achieving that end.”

Following a style of engagement laid out by the founder of Methodism, John Wesley, First Broad Street will engage in holy conferencing. Through this process, people on opposite sides of important issues share and listen in love.

There will not be an effort by church leadership to push particular points of view during the event. Instead, the goal is to bring together people with different opinions to speak and listen to one another with open hearts, grace, and love.

“On many of the issues that we will be discussing, whether it be sexuality, gun control, or immigration, and others, we know that there are faithful Christians who hold differing views,” Bell said. “Our church tries to live into the idea that we are going to be united in the essentials of our faith, but we give freedom of belief on important, but non-essential, doctrine. Just as Jesus did, we show love and give grace first to all people of all beliefs.”

The holy conferencing event is open to anyone who would like to understand how they can help society have these conversations in productive ways. These issues come up frequently at home, at work, and around the family dinner table. This event seeks to equip individuals to be able to have these difficult conversations in the way that Jesus would have them.

The conference event is free, but registration is required. Lunch will be provided.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Bell, please call Meredith Brown, director of communications, at 423-224-1522 or email mbrown@fbsumc.org.