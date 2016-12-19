Jonesborough Candlelight service set at Union Christian Church Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 3:24 PM Union Christian Church, 3639 Cherokee Road, Jonesborough, will hold a “Christmas Eve Candle Light Communion Service” on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The program will include music by candlelight, scripture reading, special music by guest singers and Holy Communion. For information, call 782-8141 or visit www.unioncc.org. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.