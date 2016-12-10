Church News

New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church will continue its monthlong celebration of Christ’s birth during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service with music by Kennedy Morelock, Joy Shoun and Laura Coleman. During the 6 p.m. service, Sarah Grindstaff and Keena Taylor will provide special Christmas music prior to the teens’ play, "Christmas in the Country." The church is located at 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton, near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

“When Our Spirits Rejoice” will be the sermon this week at 9:55 a.m. for the Third Sunday of Advent at First United Methodist Church, 325 E. E St., Elizabethton. A brief fellowship will immediately follow the service. Sunday school will begin at 11:20. The Sunday night Bible study will be held at 6 in the fellowship hall. Senior High UMY (grades 9-12) will meet from 5:30-7:15 at the 4:12 Ministries’ House. On Wednesday, the Junior UMY (grades 5-8) will meet from 5:45-7:15 p.m. in the 4:12 Ministries’ House; the Coolagers (grades K-5) will meet at 6 in the Hut; and the Wednesday night “Life Lessons” Bible study will be held at 6 in the fellowship hall. For information, call 543-3505.

Soloist Brian Burchfield, from Surgoinsville, will sing on Sunday at 11 a.m. at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, corner of Goshen Valley Road and U.S. Highway 11W, Church Hill. He will sing at 6 p.m. at State Line Baptist Church, 310 Carters Valley Road, Kingsport. Burchfield is a singer, songwriter and evangelist who formerly sang with The Melody Trio and Divine Purpose. For information, call 423-345-2776.

Zion Baptist Church, 1982 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton, will present the play “A Perfect Christmas" tonight at 7 and on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Chancel Choir of First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., will present the cantata "Go Sing It on the Mountain" during Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will begin at 9:15. Children and youth programs will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will include a snack supper. The Branch, a contemporary worship service, will meet in the sanctuary at 6:15. The Rev. Bill Carter will conclude an Advent Bible study following a 5:45 p.m. meal on Wednesday. For information, visit 1stchurchjc.org or call 928-9222.

Fairhaven United Methodist Church, 3131 W. Walnut St., will feature the sermon “Singing of Christ’s Birth — Zechariah” in Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school will begin 9:45. The Chancel Choir will present “Tidings of Great Joy,” a program of sacred Christmas favorites, at 3:30 p.m. Guest musicians will be the Joy Bells Bell Choir from Cokesbury and Otterbein United Methodist Church. Bible study will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. For information, call 928-1543.

"I will have Joy from the Lord" will be the message for Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. service at McCarty United Methodist Church, 104 McCarty Church Road, just off U.S. Highway 11E, Telford. Bible study will be held in the fellowship hall following the service. For information, call 676-6007.

A Christmas Celebration Meal will be held on Sunday after the 11 a.m. service at East Watauga Avenue Baptist Church, 1801 E. Watauga Ave. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., will feature the youth’s presentation of the musical “Amazing Grace” during Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. worship service. Sunday school and the adult Bible study will begin at 9:45. The evening service will begin at 6. Wednesday evening’s prayer service and Bible study will begin at 6:30. For information, visit www.oaklandavebaptist.com or the church’s Facebook page.

“Are You On The Holy Way” will be the sermon for Sunday’s 9 a.m. service at Otterbein United Methodist Church. Sunday school will immediately follow the service. The Wednesday night dinner will begin at 5. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 741-2079.

A social gathering will be held on Sunday at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton. The adult forum will begin at 9:45 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11. The LGBT AA meeting will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, 1503 Riverview Road, Elizabethton, will continue its “Christmas at the Forge” activities on Sunday at 6 p.m. with the Youth Choir’s presentation of “Follow the Star.” The celebration will continue on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the Children’s Choir presenting “Jesus Means Christmas To Me.” For information, visit www.valleyforgechurch.com.

“The Joy of Christmas” will be the sermon for Sunday’s worship services at Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St. Traditional worship services will be held at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Gathering Contemporary worship service will begin at 11 in the fellowship hall. Small group Bible studies will begin at 9:45. For information, visit www.cbcsite.org or call the church office Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Robby Gross, from Knoxville, will be the guest speaker for the morning worship service on Sunday at Clark Street Baptist Church. The Clark Street choir and soloist, Donald Minor, will provide special music. The evening worship service will be held at 6. Discipleship training will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Watauga Avenue Presbyterian Church, 610 E. Watauga Ave. will feature the sermon theme “Joy” for the 11 a.m. service on Sunday. Sunday school classes will begin at 10. The Blue Christmas worship service of hope will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. For information, visit www.wataugapc.org or the church’s Facebook page.

The message during Sunday’s10:50 a.m. service at Southside Baptist Church, 1928 Wheeler St. will be "Zechariah's Song." Special music will be presented by William Cannon. Sunday school will begin at 9:45. Continued studies in 1 Peter will continue at 6 p.m. Wednesday night’s Bible study will begin at 6:30. Children and youth activities will be provided during each service.

"Serving like Mary" will be the sermon topic for the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday at Eden United Methodist Church, 1620 Mill Springs Road, Jonesborough. Sunday school will begin at 9:45. Youth will meet at 5 p.m. followed by Bible study at 6. For information, visit www.edenumc.org or call 434-0175.

First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive will continue the sermon series “Home for Christmas” during Sunday’s services with the topic “Broken Homes.” Services will be held in the worship center at 8:15, 9:40 and 11:10 a.m. Services will be held in the Christian Life Center at 9:40 and 11:10 a.m. Sunday school will meet at 9:40 and 11:10. A Spanish service, Primera Iglesia Cristiana, will be held at 10:45. Wednesday evening programs will include various small group studies at 6:45. For information, call 232-5700 or visit www.fcc-jc.org.

Two Holy Communion services will be offered Sunday at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive: a traditional service will meet at 9 a.m. in the nave of the church; and Heartsong, a contemporary service, will meet at 11 in the fellowship hall. The sermon for both services will be “What are you looking for?” Kennedie Acuna will be baptized during the 11 a.m. service. Sunday school will meet at 10. At 4 p.m., the Sunday school children will present the Christmas program, "M is for Manger." The children from the church’s Parents' Day Out ministry will also participate in the program. Following the program, the annual "Birthday Party for Jesus” will be held in the fellowship hall with a light supper and birthday cake. For information, visit our website at www.oslc2.cc.

“This Christmas, Will You Sing?” will be the theme during Advent at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of Roan and East Market streets. “A Song of Joy” will be the message in all Sunday services: the 8:30 and 11 a.m. sanctuary services, the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Journey services and the 11 a.m. Open Door service. Sunday school for all ages will begin at 9:50. The Kaleidoscope Kids Worship Arts children will present the musical, “Room for Christmas” at 4:30 p.m. in the Christian Life Center. For information, visit www.munsey.org or call 461-8070.

The message for the Sunday morning service at Midway Baptist Church, 3414 W Walnut St. will be “His Name is Wonderful.” Sunday school will begin at 9:45. Evening services will begin at 6:30 featuring the message “What’s In a Name.” The Wednesday evening service will begin at 6:30. For information, call 926-1650.

“Have This (His) Mind in You” will be the title of the meditation on Sunday during the morning worship service at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road. The annual Christmas cantata “Forever Christmas” will be presented. Sunday school will begin at 9:15. A time of prayer and praise will be held at 6 p.m. The annual Christmas dinner will be served Wednesday evening at 5:45, followed by the children’s Christmas musical “Dr. Newheart’s Christmas Cure!” at 6:30. Reservations are required for the meal and may be made by calling 423-283-4643. For information, visit www.westminjc.org.

The message for Sunday's celebration service at Unity Church of the Tri-Cities will be "The Christmas Story: a Deeper Understanding Through the Myth and Archetype." The service will begin at 11 a.m. at Samadhi Healing Arts Center, 423 W. Walnut St. Coffee and conversation will follow the service, and the Lending Library will be open before and after the service. For information, call 423-975-9159 or visit www.unitytricities.org.

Jonesborough United Methodist Church, 221 W. Main St., Jonesborough, will observe the third Sunday of Advent this week. A contemporary service will be held at 8:30 a.m. followed by Sunday school at 9:45 and a traditional service at 10:45. The church’s annual Appalachian Christmas will be held at 7 p.m. A love offering will be received for Habitat For Humanity.

The sermon series “The Gospel According to Christmas” will continue this week with the message, “The Shepherds’ Story: Walking on Level Ground,” during Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. service at Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St. Stephen Moore will present this week’s special Christmas music. Sunday school will be held at 9:45. The church will continue its December Food Drive, collecting for one of the church’s local missions, as well as caroling and delivering gifts to shut-ins, nursing homes and assisted living communities. For information, call 423-928-3197, or email dccsecretary@embarqmail.com.

“What is Love?” will be the message for Sunday’s worship services at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, 1432 Gray Sulphur Springs Road, Jonesborough. A contemporary service will be held at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday school at 10 and a traditional service at 11.

The message series "What About Christmas” will continue Sunday with the message "The Christmas Messiah” at East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave. For information, call 423-483-2348.

Items for the Faith section may be submitted by mail to the Johnson City Press, P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605; by fax to 929-7484; or by email to faith@johnsoncitypress.com. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Thursday. Items will not be accepted by phone.