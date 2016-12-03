Recital to feature Advent, Christmas music

Works for piano, horn, violin and horn by composers and arrangers Mark Hayes, Craig Campbell, Johann Sebastian Bach and Olivier Messiaen will be featured. There is no charge for this event.

Featured performers include:

• Hannah Ji has performed as a chamber musician, orchestral musician and across North America, Europe and Asia. Her appearances include Canada Day Concert under maestro Pinchas Zuckerman and a gala concert with cellist Yo-Yo Ma at Lincoln Center and The Manhattan School of Music.

She has performed in numerous venues, including Avery Fisher Hall, Carnegie Hall and Steinway Hall. She has been broadcast on NPR’s “From the Top” and PBS “Live from Lincoln Center.” She is a 2013 graduate of The Curtis Institute in Philadelphia.

• Patrick Hodge, of Los Angeles, is the newly appointed assistant principal horn player of The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra under maestro Louis Langree, a graduate of Science Hill High School and a 2015 graduate of The Juilliard School. Hodge has played in this country and Japan under conductors Alan Gilbert of the New York Philharmonic and Fabio Luisi, and as part of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra. He is the son of Kelly and JoAnn Hodge of Johnson City.

• Craig Campbell is a native of Johnson City and holds degrees in organ performance from The Juilliard School and Yale University. Active as a church musician, educator and accompanist he is on the faculty of Northeast State Community College. Campbell has played at Alice Tully Hall, The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the White House, and in the last decade at churches and halls in Paris, London, Boston, New York, Atlanta and locally.