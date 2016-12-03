Milligan partners with Stadia on church planting program

The announcement was made during Milligan and Stadia’s inaugural “Church Planting Emphasis Week,” Nov. 28-Dec. 2, which featured presentations from various church planters who also met with students to discuss opportunities for them to get involved in church planting.

In addition to “Church Planting Emphasis Week,” the Milligan and Stadia partnership opens up a host of new opportunities for both organizations, including theological training for church planters at Milligan and Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan; Stadia-developed church planting courses for students; Stadia speakers for the Youth in Ministry Student Leadership Conference; and new internship opportunities for Milligan and Emmanuel students with church plants.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Stadia, one of the most active and successful church planting organizations in the world,” Milligan President Bill Greer said. “We’ve had a longstanding relationship with Stadia, but this new partnership brings us even closer, allowing our students to learn from the best in the field and giving Stadia access to our students, many of whom wish to commit their lives to establishing new churches.”

Having graduated from both Milligan and Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan, Stadia’s Executive Director Tom Jones has a very personal connection to the college.

“We believe wholeheartedly in the educational training that Milligan and Emmanuel provide,” Jones said. “I personally owe a huge debt of gratitude for the education I received from both Milligan and Emmanuel. In addition, many other of the current Stadia staff and church planters have degrees from Milligan, Emmanuel or both. We believe this new partnership can potentially provide church planters with what they need to go to the next level as leaders.”