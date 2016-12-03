“The Christmas season can be difficult for some people,” said the Rev. Pat Locke, Watauga Avenue’s pastor. “The joy of the season can be painful for someone who has lost a loved one, or is going through a job loss or divorce, for example. This year especially, many people find themselves stressed and ‘blue’ after the recent election.”

A “Blue Christmas” worship service is a time of quiet contemplation with soft music and prayer. Scripture readings focus on God’s promises to us during times of waiting and darkness. Candles are lit to symbolize the light of hope that breaks through the longest night.

The service is free and open to the public, and all are invited to a time of coffee and fellowship following the service.

For information, call the church office at 926-7942 or visit www.wataugapc.org.