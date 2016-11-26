Emmanuel Episcopal to offer annual Christmas Dinner

Emmanuel has welcomed to the community to this event for 35 years. This year the Christmas celebration will be held on Sunday, Dec. 25, from 4-6 p.m. at the church, located at 700 Cumberland St. It will include all the traditional holiday dinner trimmings.

Reservations are not necessary and there is no fee for the dinner. Those wishing to attend are welcome to bring family and friends and some holiday spirit to share. Emmanuel welcomes everyone to partake in the joy of Christmas and share in a meal and an evening of fellowship, entertainment and caroling.

Late parishioner and Bristol businessman Jack Trayer began the Christmas Dinner at Emmanuel in 1981. In the wake of the recession that year and with unemployment and inflation soaring, Trayer recognized the need to offer assistance to the families in our area. With the cooperation of then rector, George Bunn, Trayer funded the first dinner and remained an active benefactor and participant in the event until his death in 2006. Trayer’s wife, Loretta, and many church volunteers carry on this annual tradition.

For information, contact Emmanuel at 276-669-9488 or emmanuelbristol@gmail.com.