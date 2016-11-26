Church planting to be highlighted during week at Milligan College

Jason and Suzi Lantz, vision leaders at RiverTree Christian Church, Canton, Ohio, will speak about their church planting experience at a convocation on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. in Milligan’s Mary B. Martin Auditorium. The auditorium is located in Seeger Chapel.

Donnie Williams, lead pastor at LifePointe Christian Church, Raleigh, North Carolina, will speak about his experience planting churches in North Carolina on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. in Seeger. Worship will be led by Milligan alum Ryan Hughes, who serves as worship leader at LifePointe.

Each speaker serves through Stadia, a world church planting organization. In addition, these church leaders will have lunch with Milligan students to discuss opportunities for them to get involved in church planting.

