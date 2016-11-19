Higher Ground Baptist to host David Phelps for Christmas concert

Phelps, from Tomball, Texas, earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, perhaps best known as the tenor singer for the Gaither Vocal Band.

Phelps has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

This David Phelps Classic Christmas event is one of more than a dozen Phelps and his seven-piece musical entourage will make during November and December. Many of the songs featured during the concert are included on Phelps’ “O Holy Night” recording, as well as his recently release Freedom recording.

Ticket information may be obtained by calling 423-245-3141 or visiting www.premierproductions.com. Those wishing to charge tickets by phone may call 855-484-1991. Tickets are also available in person at the Higher Ground Baptist during daily office hours.