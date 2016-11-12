Recognition Luncheon rescheduled for Nov. 19

The dinner will honor three persons who stand out as “Good Samaritans” of their communities.

This year’s honorees include:

• The Rev. Joseph Holifield, pastor of Philippi Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabethton, which conducts the “Warmth for Winter” coat ministry.

• The Rev. Aaron Murphy, director of Good Samaritan Ministries, which helps homeless and low-income families.

• Kenneth "Herb" Greenlee, director of the Carver Recreation Center who also assists in community projects and events.

The honorees are chosen by St. Paul AME Zion Church and the Johnson City District Lay Association.

Tickets to the luncheon are $15 and are available from members of St. Paul. Proceeds will benefit the Annual Lay Scholarship Fund which honors graduating students of the Tri-Cities area.

For information, call 202-7178, 357-1199, 202-3867, 282-8895 or 342-7497.