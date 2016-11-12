Hopwood Church Quilt Exhibition

Today, however, it’s showing its stitches with a quilt exhibition featuring a broad collection of antique, vintage and new quilts. The exhibition, titled, “Pieces of Our Heritage” began Friday and will continue through today as a way of honoring the past and looking to the future as the church pursues a new fundraising campaign to improve the building’s accessibility.

“In the 1930s the women of Hopwood raised money to buy our beautiful stained glass windows by coming together and making quilts and then selling them” says Kathy Banks, one of the organizers of the event. “Although we aren’t selling any quilts this time, we thought it would be a nice nod to our heritage to have this show, as well as being a chance to showcase some local art.”

There are a wide variety of quilting types and patterns, including Amish quilts, utilitarian quilts, and yo-yo quilts, plus other hand-crafted fabric arts, some in excess of one hundred years old. Of particular note is a collection of Amish quilts made by 6 generations of one family, dating back to the mid-1800s.

Tim Ross, senior minister at Hopwood Church says “this one caught me by surprise. I popped in to see the quilt set up and was immediately entranced by the history, the loving skill of the quilters, the stories attached to the quilts … this is amazing and beautiful and touching.”

The exhibition is staffed by church members and quilters ready and able to answer questions about the quilts on display or about the art and history of quilting in general.

Hopwood Memorial Christian Church is located adjacent to the campus of Milligan College, and the show will run from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. today. Admission is free and open to the public, with donations accepted to go towards the church’s building fund.