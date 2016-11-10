Police: Student says 2 men assaulted her and stole hijab

Police say the 18-year-old woman told investigators she was walking near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s campus Wednesday morning — hours after Donald Trump’s presidential victory — when she was accosted by two white men who drove up in a car.

The student said the men struck her with a metal object, knocking her down, and stole her wallet and hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women. She also said the men shouted obscenities.

Police haven’t identified any suspects. The student declined medical treatment.

Lafayette Police Department spokesman Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said investigators haven’t found witnesses or surveillance video to assist them.