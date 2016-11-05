Blacklight group to present Christmas program at several locations

The group includes the following members: Jamie Morley, Brittany Heaton, Mollie Buckles, Penny Estep, Marty Buchanan, Kylie Blevins, Ryleigh Campbell, Jessica Campbell, Prenthia Buckles and director Debbie Heaton.
Their schedule schedule of appearances is as follows:
NOVEMBER
13th — Moores Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 101 Jim Deal Road; 6 p.m.
20th — Dungan Chapel Baptist Church, 104 Jim Deal Road; 6 p.m.
27th — LampLight Theatre-Billy Wayne Arrington Ministries, 140 Broad St. Kingsport; 7:30 p.m.
DECEMBER
4th — Unaka Baptist Church, 1598 Tenn. Highway 91; 6 p.m.
18th — Biltmore Baptist Church, 1181 Bristol Highway; 6 p.m.
For information, call 542-9151.