Schutte to perform concert, lead workshop at St. Mary's Catholic Church

Dan Schutte will be in concert at the church on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations will be welcomed. Schutte will lead the workshop on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be preceded by Mass at 8:30, followed by light refreshments before the workshop begins.

St. Mary’s is one of four churches in the diocese of Knoxville that have been named pilgrimage churches during the Catholic Church’s Holy Year of Mercy. According to a release, Schutte will share music, stories and prayer during his concert that will help all communities become a Church of Mercy. During the workshop, he will address the practical implications of the rites and the people that music ministers serve.

Schutte composes music for worship and has an extensive collaboration with the St. Louis Jesuits.

The registration deadline for the workshop is Nov. 7. To register, call Dolores Fredericks at 423-283-0103 or 423-737-1009 or email dfmusic@yahoo.com.