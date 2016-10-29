Crabb siblings to bring tour to Kingsport

Beginning in their teens, the siblings from Kentucky sang for many years as part of the award-winning Crabb Family before going their own ways. Adam is now part of the Gaither Vocal Band and Terah is performing as a solo artist. Aaron Crabb and his wife, Amanda, have started Restoring Hope Church in Hendersonville.

Tickets are available from several locations in the Tri-Cities area and Elizabethton. Artist Circle reserved tickets are available from Lighthouse Productions and general admission tickets are available from D&D Printing, Music Doctors and Music Masters in Kingsport; Lifeway Christian Store, Johnson City; Gospel Bookstore, Bristol; and Bowers Florist & Gifts, Elizabethton. For more information call 677-5093 or 292-9869

The school is located at 1517 Jessee St. Doors will open at 6 p.m.