Three community leaders to be honored with luncheon

Those selected to be recognized this year include:

• The Rev. Joseph Holifield, pastor of of Philippi Missionary Baptist Church in Elizabethton.

• The Rev. Aaron Murphy, director of Good Samaritan Ministries, Johnson City.

• Kenneth "Herb" Greenlee, director of the Carver Recreation Center.

According to a release, the dinner will “give the community opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to three hardworking, deserving, laborers of the community who have made a tremendous difference in the lives of so many people at their point of need. They exemplify that even in the 21st century there is still such a thing as ‘Good Samaritans.’ "

Tickets to the luncheon will be made available beginning Monday, Oct. 10.

For information, call 202-7178, 357-1199, 202-3867, 282-8895 or 342-7497.