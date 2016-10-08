logo
St. Paul AME Zion Church

Three community leaders to be honored with luncheon

Johnson City Press • Today at 12:00 AM

Three community leaders will be honored by the Johnson City District Lay Association and St. Paul AME Zion Church during a luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Carver Recreation Center beginning at 1 p.m.

Those selected to be recognized this year include:

• The Rev. Joseph Holifield, pastor of of Philippi Missionary Baptist Church in Elizabethton.

• The Rev. Aaron Murphy, director of Good Samaritan Ministries, Johnson City.

• Kenneth "Herb" Greenlee, director of the Carver Recreation Center.

According to a release, the dinner will “give the community opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to three hardworking, deserving, laborers of the community who have made a tremendous difference in the lives of so many people at their point of need. They exemplify that even in the 21st century there is still such a thing as ‘Good Samaritans.’ "

Tickets to the luncheon will be made available beginning Monday, Oct. 10.

For information, call 202-7178, 357-1199, 202-3867, 282-8895 or 342-7497.

