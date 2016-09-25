Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church heads out to community for service

Church volunteers gathered with community members at North Side Elementary School at 10:30 for a second-annual mission project to benefit the community. And this year, they took things up a notch.

In addition to providing take-home lunch boxes for North Side students, church members also organized a music service featuring The Lordsmen, which punctuated the afternoon’s worship service with gospel music.

Taste Budz catered the event’s lunch before fun, inflatables and face painting for the kids and storytelling for the adults took over the rest of the afternoon.

“We talk about loving our neighbors and we decided we needed to be where our neighbors are,” said Patty Muse, the minister of discipleship and outreach for Munsey.

Last year, Muse said the service drew about 450 people from the community, and this year proved to draw rivaling crowds. Music minister Douglas Grove-DeJarnett said the easiest way to bring the community together is through action.

“What we’re trying to do is build community,” he said. “We want everyone to see us as a community church and (see) that this is the community school.”

North Side Elementary School principal Sharon Pickering said the event has been well received by students and their families the past couple of years. She said she is grateful the church is willing to partner with the school and provide its services.

This year, almost 200 food boxes were made for students to take home.

“It just takes all of us working together and collaborating to create a great environment for our families and for our children,” Pickering said.

