Jeff Briere heads Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church

One of Briere’s biggest goals will be to grow that number of congregants who attend that church at 136 Bob Jobe Road.

Brier said he’s joining at a time when the HVUUC is healthy in size and in a good place. The Rev. Jacqueline Luck retired over the summer, opening up the opportunity for Briere to fill in. While Briere will serve as the transitional minister — expecting to stay in the new role for as long as five years — he doesn’t think it’s fair to call him the permanent head of the church.

Finding that permanent minister will be a long process, of which he’ll be a great part, but in the meantime, he’s going to get involved in the church and its surrounding community.

“Coming into a new congregation is always interesting,” he said.

Interesting, he said, isn’t a bad thing, in that as someone who’s moved around quite a bit performing these transitional duties, but that he frequently gets the opportunity to learn about new areas.

The Tri-Cities will be no different.

Briere emphasized the church’s position as being a place that’s all-welcoming and all-loving. It has a reputation for being one of the more liberal congregations in the region — based on the typical beliefs of its members — but Briere has no interest in weighing in on the upcoming elections. That being said, Briere says there are current events topics that he will discuss with the HVUUC’s members.

Briere’s background begins in Indianapolis, Indiana. After attending Marquette University, Briere went into the U.S. Army, and then went to college at Indiana University. Much of his professional life, Briere worked for radio, reading the news for National Public Radio, hosting classical music and working on programming.

His ability to communicate effectively will serve him well, as he delivers his sermons over the coming years.

Briere’s most recent sermon informed his group of what direction the HVUUC is moving in, and how he’s a part of that.

“You can expect some modification of the culture of worship aimed at making the service more streamlined and meaningful to everyone, especially visitors,” he said.

Briere went on to tell his new friends that while there might be a new minister at HVUUC in a few years, you can expect to get used to him being a part of the community.

“You should know that I am committed to this community,” he said. “I bought a house here and I ain’t moving away. My days of interim ministry are over. So you can expect me to be around.”

The new minister said he wishes to welcome any and all to the HVUUC, and hopes to meet members of the community as time goes along.

