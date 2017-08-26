Wildlife Exhibit attracts crowds at appalachian fair

Walking through the exhibit, visitors saw various animals, reptiles and fish that are native to the area. The exhibit is built to look just like the animals’ natural habitats. It includes a large cave in the center where visitors can explore and see snakes.

According to Kenny Goodman, a TWRA officer who spent Saturday at the exhibit, the building is open almost exclusively during the week of the fair because it takes a couple of weeks to gather all the animals and set the temperature of the water for the fish and get it ready for visitors.

Most of the wildlife in the building is caught locally, with the exception of some of the poisonous snakes that come from Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport, and the raccoons who come from a rehabilitation center.

“This is really a good, educational thing,” Goodman said. “You know, some folks have never seen a rattlesnake.”

The exhibit expands just a little bit every year. This year, BearWise information has been added. BearWise is a program supported by the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agency that shares ways to live wisely around black bears, which are common in the Southeastern U.S. Throughout the building is information on how to safely protect your home from bears and information to educate people on ways to keep the bears wild.

Todd A. Weaver, who was recently named the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year, was present at the exhibit Saturday and said that people don’t realize that as a TWRA officer, his job is very broad.

“We don’t just do enforcement,” Weaver said. “We do education, and that’s part of it. Getting kids out and getting to see what’s out there besides the media, besides your phone, your iPad, your internet and your TVs. Look at what’s out there.”